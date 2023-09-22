Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $37,784.75 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $37,784.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,866.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance
Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SDIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
