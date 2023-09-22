Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder William B. Spence Sells 3,302 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 3,302 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $32,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stronghold Digital Mining
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.