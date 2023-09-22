Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder William B. Spence Sells 3,302 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 3,302 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $32,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.