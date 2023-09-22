Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder William B. Spence Sells 4,349 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,880.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

