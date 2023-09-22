Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder William B. Spence Sells 4,349 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,880.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
