Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $44.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,046,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.