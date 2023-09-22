STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS) Plans GBX 1.53 Dividend

STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 222.15 ($2.75) on Friday. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 235 ($2.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,500.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.70.
