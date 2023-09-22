Sturgeon Ventures LLP Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $926.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $913.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

