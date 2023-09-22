Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 70.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 47.5% against the dollar.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004021 USD and is down -25.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

