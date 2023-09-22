Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPTF. CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

