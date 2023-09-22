Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $231.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

