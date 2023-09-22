Surge Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Surge Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.82.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Will AppLovin Continue its Explosive YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.