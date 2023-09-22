Surge Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

