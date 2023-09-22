Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $1,010.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $846.14.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $808.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.