S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

S&W Seed Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SANW opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANW

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.