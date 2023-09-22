Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.47

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 226635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,816,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

