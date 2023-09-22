Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Buys 197,705 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00.

NYSE SNV opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

