T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.53% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 346,087 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 308,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,344 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

