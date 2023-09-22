Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313,239. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $446.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

