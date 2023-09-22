Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 11.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $105,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,875,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $442.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.