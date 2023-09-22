Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,809,865 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 5.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $112,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

