Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,410 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

