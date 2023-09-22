Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.