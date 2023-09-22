Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Up 3.1%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503.59 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.19). 28,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 65,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.01).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Further Reading

