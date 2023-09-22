TD Cowen Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Market Perform

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

