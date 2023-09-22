TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.90

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2990052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,573,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,044 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 119,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

