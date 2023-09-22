Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $22,810.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $24,660.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $19.30 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

