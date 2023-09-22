Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $697,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

