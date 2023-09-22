Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.77 ($1.88) and last traded at €1.77 ($1.88). 6,074,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.76 ($1.87).

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

