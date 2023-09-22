Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.
Tenable Trading Down 3.0 %
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tenable
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
