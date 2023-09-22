Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 3.0 %

Tenable stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.