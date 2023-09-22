Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 466,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 863,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Tenon Medical Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 1,215.59%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
Further Reading
