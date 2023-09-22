Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 466,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 863,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 1,215.59%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNON. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

