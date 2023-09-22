Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 466,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 863,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 1,215.59%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

About Tenon Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNON. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

