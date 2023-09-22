Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.