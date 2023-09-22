Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.38

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.38 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 274.70 ($3.40). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 13,990,726 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Tesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tesco Stock Up 0.5 %

Tesco Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,698.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29.

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.