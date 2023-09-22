Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla stock opened at $255.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a market capitalization of $811.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

