Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.