The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $199.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

