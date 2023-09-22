The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

