The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $7.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHPT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.

ChargePoint stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 852,085 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $4,822,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 556,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $3,248,529.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,990,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,622,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 852,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $4,822,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,535,644 shares of company stock worth $26,727,452 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

