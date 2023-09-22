The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
