The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valeo

Valeo Trading Down 4.3 %

About Valeo

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.