The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 62,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,948. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $125.23 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

