The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

