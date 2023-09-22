Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 2.1%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 79,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

