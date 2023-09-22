Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.29 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $180.86 million and $5.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,604.73 or 1.00021456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0179864 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,625,874.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

