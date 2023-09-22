thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA designs, develops, procures, and licenses electrolysis technologies and plants in Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and aftermarket services for electrolysis plants. Its alkaline water electrolysis technology transforms renewable energy and water into green hydrogen for industrial use and its subsequent downstream applications, including clean and sustainable gases, fuels, chemicals, steel, and feedstocks.

