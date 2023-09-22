Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.88), with a volume of 50352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.88).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,532.50.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.