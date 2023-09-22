Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.64.

TSE:TOU opened at C$66.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7567829 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

