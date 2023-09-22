Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.59.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

