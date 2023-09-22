Transform Wealth LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $504.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

