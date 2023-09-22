Transform Wealth LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,866.01 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,944.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,919.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

