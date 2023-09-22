Transform Wealth LLC Has $853,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.