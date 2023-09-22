Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

