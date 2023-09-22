Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

