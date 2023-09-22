Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 464 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 87,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,193,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,330,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

